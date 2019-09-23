<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr insists that the international friendly match against Brazil on October 13 in Singapore is not one to experiment with or try out new players.

“I am glad that we have all the Super Eagles regulars back in training and playing for their respective clubs, so I have to play my best players against Brazil. It’s a good test game and we shall give it our best shot ahead of our AFCON qualifiers againt Benin Republic and Lesotho,” stated.

“Brazil have invited their best players to tackle us and we cannot afford to toy with our list of players. I have submitted the list of players I think will give a good game to the South Americans. NFF should release them list soon.”

Rohr revealed that the Nigerian federation is working hard to get an African opposition to shape up the Super Eagles after the Brazil game ahead of the qualifiers.

Newsmen scooped that Francis Uzoho, Glasgow Rangers midfielder Joe Aribo are in, while skipper Ahmed Musa, Wilfred Ndidi and Kenneth Omeruo who missed the friendly game against Ukraine will return.

Shehu Abdullahi, William Troost-Ekong, Victor Osimhen, Leon Balogun, Chidozie Awaziem, Alex Iwobi, Samuel Chukwueze, Moses Simon and Samuel Kalu are also in the squad for the Brazil friendly.