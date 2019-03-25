<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr has confirmed that Daniel Akpeyi will be in goal from the start in Tuesday’s friendly encounter against the Pharaohs of Egypt at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba.

First choice goalkeeper Francis Uzoho has been drafted into the U-23 Eagles team that will face Libya in the second leg of the Africa U-23 Cup of Nations qualifying encounter today (Monday).

That leaves the door open for Akpeyi who plays for South Africa Premier League club, Kaizer Chiefs and Ikechukwu Ezenwa to fight for the goalkeeping position.

Rohr has now disclosed that Akpeyi will be handed a starting berth in the game with Ezenwa coming on in the second half.

” The two goalkeepers will play tomorrow. Akpeyi will start, Ezenwa will play second half,”Rohr stated during his interaction with the media on Monday morning in Asaba.

“The goalkeeping department is for the goalkeeper coach but I make the final decision. We are looking to the future. Uzoho made a good World Cup, he made a mistake but he is young. Competition us open.

The German tactician also hinted that FC Midtylland of Denmark forward Paul Onuachu will also lead the team’s attack from the start.

“Ighalo is not fit to start but he will be on the bench,” the German added.

“We will have new players against Egypt. New striker, new defender. We want to see other players but we all the time want to play good football.”

The Super Eagles defeated the Pirates of Seychelles 3-1 in their final 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying fixture last week Friday.