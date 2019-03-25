<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Nigeria manager Gernot Rohr says there is plenty more to come from Midtjylland striker Paul Onuachu following his Super Eagles debut this past weekend.

The 24-year-old striker, who could have opted to represent Denmark at senior international level, appeared as a substitute in Nigeria’s 3-1 win over the Seychelles at the Stephen Keshi Stadium on Friday night.

Onuachu replaced Oghenekaro Etebo in the 65th minute, but was unable to make a major impact in Nigeria’s final 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

However, he could have more of a chance to show his skills when Nigeria play Egypt in an international friendly at the same venue on Tuesday night.

Rohr believes the match against the Seychelles, who played only in hope of avoiding a heavy defeat, was a tough one for the attacker to make an impact in.

“It was difficult for him [Onuachu] to play against a defensive minded team,” said Rohr in the wake of their final Group E qualifier.

But the German tactician added, “With his height, headers and fighting spirit, it’s good we invited him.

“The game against Seychelles was meant to try new players, that’s why we invited Onuachu. We should see more of him against Egypt [on] Tuesday.”