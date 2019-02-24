



Super Eagles Technical Adviser Gernot Rohr may leave out the duo of John Mikel Obi and Victor Moses for the March 23 Africa Cup of Nations game against Seychelles at the Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba Delta State, according to reports.

Mikel who’s the captain of the team has not featured for the National team since after the 2018 World Cup in Russia where the team suffered first round elimination and it would be recalled that the former Chelsea midfielder told the technical crew that he’s want to take his time before coming back in the team, while Moses on his part, announced his international retirement after the mundial to focus on his Chelsea career.

While Mikel insists he’s not planing to retire from the National teamsoon, reports has constantly linked Moses with return back to fold, reports which was fueled by The Nigeria Football Federation President Amaju Pinnick who confirmed he held talks with the forward to wear the Green and White Jersey again.

However, it was gathered that Rohr may have overlook the duo on grounds fitness because the players just moved to new clubs during the January transfer window and are still trying to find their feet in their respective team and the two matches against the Pirates of Seychelles and Pharaohs of Egypt May in March 23 and 26 may be too soon for them .

Mikel left Tianjin Teda in Chinese Super League to team up with English Championship side Middlesbrough, while Moses secured a loan move from former English Champions Chelsea to Turkish side Fenerbache.