Super Eagles technical adviser Gernot Rohr says he’s not getting carried away with his contract situation with the Nigerian Football Federation.

Rohr’s future with Nigeria has dominated the media, with reports suggesting the Franco-German tactician might be nearing the end of his time with Nigeria.

Rohr current deal is set to expire in June 2020 and the NFF are yet to decided if they will open talk for an extension.

Rohr and his Super Eagles will take on Squirrels of Benin Republic in Wednesday’s 2021 African Cup of Nations qualifiers at the Nest of Champions in Uyo.

When quizzed on his contract situation, Rohr said he’s not worried about his contract, but want to focus on building a team that can win the next AFCON and qualified for next world cup.

“I have to work, the contract is not a problem. I think by the end of the year, I will discuss with the FA.”

“No distraction for me, but it’s time to have a new project to win the next AFCON, we need to be at the next WC as well.” He said.

After the clash with Squirrels of Benin Republic, Rohr will lead his wards out to Maseru where they will take on Lesotho in the second Afcon qualifiers.