Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr has praised Ola Aina after the Torino defender produced a sterling performance in the Super Eagles 1-0 win against the Swallows of Burundi at the Alexandria Stadium on Saturday.
Aina started the match after regular Jamilu Collins was ruled out through injury and the 22 year-old former England youth international was on the form of his life in the Super Eagles’ AFCON group B opener.
Aina, who recently sealed a permanent transfer from Chelsea, set up Odion Ighalo for the only goal of the tight encounter with a outragous back heel in the 77th minute.
Rohr said after the win: “Ola Aina has improved really well. That’s why we tell our players to go to teams where they will play and get better. He is a different player entirely, his presence gives us another option when we play with three at the back as he can play as a wing-back.”
Aina missed out of a place in Nigeria’s World Cup campaign in Russia last year and he made a return to Gernot Rohr’s squad thanks to his impressive performances on loan at Torino.