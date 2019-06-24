<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr has praised Ola Aina after the Torino defender produced a sterling performance in the Super Eagles 1-0 win against the Swallows of Burundi at the Alexandria Stadium on Saturday.

Aina started the match after regular Jamilu Collins was ruled out through injury and the 22 year-old former England youth international was on the form of his life in the Super Eagles’ AFCON group B opener.

Aina, who recently sealed a permanent transfer from Chelsea, set up Odion Ighalo for the only goal of the tight encounter with a outragous back heel in the 77th minute.

Rohr said after the win: “Ola Aina has improved really well. That’s why we tell our players to go to teams where they will play and get better. He is a different player entirely, his presence gives us another option when we play with three at the back as he can play as a wing-back.”

Aina missed out of a place in Nigeria’s World Cup campaign in Russia last year and he made a return to Gernot Rohr’s squad thanks to his impressive performances on loan at Torino.