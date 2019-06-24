Torino exercised their option to buy Ola Aina from Chelsea for £8.7 million ($11m) after a successful campaign on loan, but this season has done more than secure a long-term club - it also sees the 22-year-old make the African Cup of Nations after disappointingly missing out on the World Cup.

Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr has praised Ola Aina after the Torino defender produced a sterling performance in the Super Eagles 1-0 win against the Swallows of Burundi at the Alexandria Stadium on Saturday.

Aina started the match after regular Jamilu Collins was ruled out through injury and the 22 year-old former England youth international was on the form of his life in the Super Eagles’ AFCON group B opener.

Aina, who recently sealed a permanent transfer from Chelsea, set up Odion Ighalo for the only goal of the tight encounter with a outragous back heel in the 77th minute.

Rohr said after the win: “Ola Aina has improved really well. That’s why we tell our players to go to teams where they will play and get better. He is a different player entirely, his presence gives us another option when we play with three at the back as he can play as a wing-back.”

Aina missed out of a place in Nigeria’s World Cup campaign in Russia last year and he made a return to Gernot Rohr’s squad thanks to his impressive performances on loan at Torino.

Get more stories like this on Twitter

AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]


Related StoriesMORE FROM AUTHOR

More Stories