



Super Eagles’ Technical Adviser Gernot Rohr has given Stoke City of England midfielder Oghenekaro Etebo a clean bill of health to join the Nigeria’s senior national team in Asaba, Delta State today after being certified fit to play.

The Championship player was injured while playing for Stoke City but he has since bounced back and played for his club on Saturday.

Rohr also told SportingLife.ng that the Bordeaux striker Samuel Kalu was injured and won’t be available for the matches.

“Samuel Kalu is injured. But (Oghenekaro) Etebo is fit again and he played for his club on Saturday. U20 Captain Udoh will be with us on Monday (today)”, Rohr disclosed to newsmen.

The Eagles Camp in Asaba, Delta State will officially open today while the players that played for their clubs in Europe only on Saturday are expected to start arriving Nigeria as from today. The players would be received by the technical officials led by Coach Rohr.