Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr has said the team’s leading scorer, Odion Ighalo, who quit the team after the Africa Cup of Nations still has a role to play in the team.

Though Ighalo who emerged as the AFCON 2019 top scorer vowed never to return to the team, Rohr said he can talk the Edo-born striker out his retirement.

“We have to work hard for the success of a new goalscorer,” the 66-year-old Rohr stated.

“Of course, we have some new strikers that you know already but Ighalo is such an experienced and aesthetic striker that we are going to miss him.”

“I still have a very good relationship with Ighalo, but I want’ him to rest now and get over his injury and I would talk to him about his retirement. Even if I have to go to China, I would go and talk to him.”

“I like this man because he’s a good example of professionalism and very exemplary as one of our captains and all the time, I always want an excellent relationship with my players and I don’t think it’s finished with Ighalo if I stay.”

Rohr also spoke on the likely return of Iheanacho.

“Work has already started and I know that this player Kelechi Iheanacho can still do a good job for us.

“I was talking with him throughout the AFCON because he’s still a congruent part of our team and I know he wants to work harder now because he has understood the professional ways of doing things.