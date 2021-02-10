



Gernot Rohr has said he believes Odion Ighalo can score goals and also bring his wealth of experience to bear on the younger strikers on return to the Super Eagles.

Ighalo has not ruled out a comeback to international football and Rohr has said he will welcome the 31-year-old striker back to the fold.

“He’s fit, playing regularly for his new club (Al Shabab), a big club in Saudi Arabia, and doing well, there’s no reason not to have him back,” Rohr said.





“We also had Ahmed Musa when he was playing in Saudi Arabia.

“He is an experienced player and we have a very young team, he will help the young players to develop and he will also score goals.”

Ighalo was Goal King of the 2019 AFCON in Egypt.

He has scored 16 goals in 35 appearances for the Eagles since his debut in 2015.