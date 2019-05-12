<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Super Eagles forward Odion Ighalo will spent two weeks on the sidelines after picking up an injury in Shanghai Shenhua’s 1-1 away draw against Tiajin Teda.

Ighalo was replaced by Wu Yizhen in the 12th minute of the Chinese Super League contest following the injury.

It was learnt that the injury was not too serious with the player barring any unforseen circumstances expected to return to the pitch in the next two weeks.

He is now expected to miss the league games against Shandong Luneng and Dalian Yifang as a result of the minor setback.

The news will come as a respite for Nigeria head coach Gernot Rohr who will be banking on the former Watford man to deliver the goods for his side at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

The 29-year-old forward has been in fantastic form for Shanghai Shenhua in the CSL this season, scoring seven goals in nine league appearances.

He is currently the third highest goal scorer in the CSL behind Graziano Pelle and Eran Zahavi who have scored eight goals each.

Ighalo finished as top scorer in the AFCON 2019 qualifiers with seven goals.

The Super Eagles are expected to begin preparation for Egypt 2019 on June 2nd in Asaba, Delta State.

Rohr’s charges will face the Warriors of Zimbabwe in a friendly match on June 8 at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba and will jet out to Ismaila, Egypt to begin final preparation for the competition the next day.

Their final build up game is against the Terangha Lions of Senegal on June 16.

The three-time African champions will come up against Guinea, Madagascar and Burundi in Group D at the competition.