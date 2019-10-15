<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Super Eagles German coach Gernot Rohr is confident that Nigeria and Senegal will in no distance future shake the foundation of world’s football after their identical results (1-1) in their game against five-time world champions, Brazil in Singapore.

He said that Nigeria and Senegal played well against the five-time world champions and deserved the draws, which is good for Africa.

“Brazil is a wonderful team that plays wonderful football, but it seems in these friendly games, they give 100 per cent, ”the erstwhile Bordeaux coach said in an interview with newsmen.

“I am sure their minds are on the coming games especially the ones who play for big clubs in the UEFA Champions League, that is why perhaps, they could not win these matches.

“But the Eagles and Senegal deserved the result because they played well which is very good for the African continent. It shows that we can be on the same level with the champions of South America.”

Rohr said that the 2-2 draw against Ukraine was also a difficult one as it has never been easy playing on away ground. “The two draws we got far away in Ukraine and in Singapore far away from our country Nigeria is not that easy.

“Our performance in both games gives us confidence. We played well even with new players with the likes Oghenekaro Etebo, Ola Aina, Ahmed Musa and Samuel Kalu missing.

“Goalkeeper Maduka Okoye is playing for the first time. He came in and had some difficult balls to stop. Also, Peter Olayinka from Slavia Prague played for the first time.

“We have a very young team, younger than what we had at AFCON. Joe Aribo is one of players bringing his fitness and speed into the team. His left foot is technically interesting for us in the midfield,” he added.

He said the injury to Francis Uzoho was not a good one, noting that “we have to wait for the results of examination but his left knee is on the external side, his ligament is injured, so I hope it won’t take too long for him to recover.”

Meanwhile, Rohr is upbeat that the Super Eagles will be at the ready especially with the expected return of injured players for next month’s 2021 AFCON qualifier against Benin Republic and Lesotho.

“If Musa, Ola Aina and Etebo can come back, we would also find the top players for this impactful games, I hope we have a good a pitch when we play against the Benin Republic,” he added.