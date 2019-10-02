<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Gernot Rohr has revealed why he does not need Chelsea duo of Tammy Abraham and Fikayo Tomori are not currently part of his plans.

The 22-year-old striker has enjoyed a good season with Frank Lampard side so far, scoring seven goals in seven games, with only Sergio Aguero managing more in the Premier League.

Abraham represented England at youth level and has also made two appearances for Gareth Southgate’s senior side, starting against Germany and coming off the bench to face Brazil in friendlies in November 2017, but could still play for the three-time Africa Champions having never represented the Three Lions in any competitive fixture.

Tomori who born in Canada has 15 caps for the Three-Lions Under-21 team but has previously said he could play for Nigeria as he is eligible through his parents.

Southgate set to name squad for their England upcoming Euro qualifiers against Czech Republic and Bulgaria on October 11 and 14, respectively, and an appearance for either player would rule out the possibility of representing the three-time African champions.

Rohr told BBC Sport: “They are both interesting players, but we have made our immediate plans without Tammy Abraham and Fikayo Tomori.”

“They are not interested in discussing their international options at the moment and we need to respect that.”

“It is also significant to note that Abraham has been assured that he will be in the England squad,” Rohr added.

“Tomori is a very good friend of our player Ola Aina (ex-Chelsea and England youth international) and he said he does not want to discuss this for now.

“We have to focus on what we have and not lose focus about what people say all the time.”

Rohr’s Nigeria side faces Brazil in a high-profile friendly in Singapore on October 13 before facing Benin, Togo, and Lesotho in the African Cup of Nations qualifiers.