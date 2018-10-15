



Nigeria manager Gernot Rohr has called for further improvement from his team following their impressive 4-0 win over Libya this past weekend.

The Super Eagles crushed the Mediterranean Knights in a Group E 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in Uyo on Saturday night, with Odion Ighalo scoring a hat-trick.

Despite the impressive performance – which has brought Nigeria to second place on the standings, just one point behind leaders South Africa – Rohr wants to see his team further lift their game.

“To win by 4-0 is good but this result does not mean we had a perfect game,” the German told reporters, as quoted by the BBC.

“We had obvious problems defensively especially in the first half and before we play Libya again in three days, we must improve on our weak areas.

“Sometimes you get away with mistakes and another time you can easily be punished, it could make a difference whether you can qualify or not.

“Our expansive play – by exploring the wings – in the second half helped us against a good side. Now we must maintain discipline in all areas.”

Nigeria will play their return game against Libya in Sfax, Tunisia, on Tuesday evening.