Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr, has revealed that he is willing to renew his contract with Nigeria but the decision is totally in the hands of his employers.

Rohr has led Nigeria to a bright start in their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers topping Group L with wins against Benin and against Lesotho.

The next set of games for Nigeria is billed for August and September 2020 against Sierra Leone and Benin before rounding off the group qualifiers with Lesotho in November same year.

Rohr’s contract is set to expire in June 2020 and it seems the coach might have managed his last game for the Eagles but the Franco-German hopes the team’s good form can continue even when he is gone.

“We have a good team, I enjoy working with this team, we have very good players and with two wins we are progressing,” he told the media after the Eagles 4-2 win over Lesotho in Maseru on Sunday.

“I hope this continues after the end of my contract but for my future, that is in the hands of the officials but I’m not here to talk about that.”

Newsmen earlier revealed that the NFF are ready to hand the former Burkina Faso coach a new contract which has also been confirmed by the federation’s president, Amaju Pinnick.