Gernot Rohr will today announce a 24-man squad for next month’s AFCON qualifier in Seychelles with strong indications that several fresh call-ups will get their chance to shine with the Super Eagles.

Nigeria face Seychelles in Victoria on September 7 in continuation of the 2019 AFCON qualifiers.

“This is a must-win for us and so we will get the strongest squad to get the result,” said team spokesman Toyin Ibitoye.

“The coach is looking at younger players to now step up.

“We hope to qualify and do the nation proud at the AFCON.”

Officials have disclosed that some several players will also be placed on standby for the Seychelles match.

The core of squad will still come from a disastrous World Cup in Russia, but the likes of Kelechi Nwakali and new Bordeaux signing Samuel Kalu are expected to be considered.

Victor Moses, skipper Mikel Obi as well as injured Tyronne Ebuehi and Shehu Abdullahi will miss the match.