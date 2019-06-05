<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr has described team captain Mikel Obi reintegration into the squad as “natural”.

According to him, it is his duty to ensure a smooth integration of Mikel with the team due to the fact that in his absence six new players have come into the team.

He said the players are happy to welcome Mikel back into the team, adding that the Super Eagles will benefit following his strong performance with Middlesbrough in England.

According to Rohr, youthfulness and experience are key ingredients that will help his team do well at the AFCON holding in Egypt. He spoke to reporters at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba following an intense training session.

He expressed satisfaction with the fitness levels of the players, adding that only a few players need gradual integration into the team following slight injuries suffered during the just concluded season in Europe.

He said Ola Aina and Kalu have a little fitness issue, adding that that is the reason the duo have trained separately from the main team.

His words, “Ola Aina and Kalu have a little fitness issue, that is why we are careful. Ola has an injury in his pubic area while Kalu is recovering from injury. We did a long training this morning in hot weather we believe two training sessions is a bit too early for both. We do not want any major injuries.”

He assured Nigerians of building a team of fighters. He said the focus is to emerge from the group stages at the AFCON that have two debutants, adding that with 24 teams it is important to maintain a high fitness level in order to withstand the rigours of the AFCON tournament.