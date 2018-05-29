Super Eagles’ Technical Adviser, Gernot Rohr and Captain Mikel Obi on Tuesday expressed gratitude to the leadership of Nigeria Football Federation for the seminar organised for the team and officials.

A seminar on wealth creation and portfolio management was organised for the players and officials of the Super Eagles in Abuja.

The seminar afforded players and officials with fresh knowledge in financial management and business opportunities.

Franco-German Rohr, who has lost only one competitive match since taking charge of the Eagles 22 months ago will lead the three–time African champions at this year’s FIFA World Cup finals.

He commended the NFF for the move as he noted that no condition was permanent.

“In life, things do change and sometimes, the changes are not what we planned or prepared for.

“I pray for all these players to have long, injury–free careers but even then, you can only play for an average of 17 years.

“I played for 17 years. I wish I got this kind of guidance and advice when I was still playing.”

Captain Mikel Obi said, “Since I started playing for Nigeria, this is the first time I am witnessing this kind of seminar. I appeal to all my colleagues to take serious the lessons from this programme.

“We must plan for the days that our bodies will no longer be able to withstand the kind of rigours they go through now. I have learnt a lot from here that I will personally apply it to my life.”