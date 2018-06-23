Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr is confident Mikel Obi will recover in time for next Tuesday’s final group game against Argentina at the Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Mikel sustained a wrist injury during the Super Eagles’ 2-0 win over Iceland at the Volgograd Arena on Friday.

Ahmed Musa’s second half brace handed Nigeria their first win in the competition.

“No issues with Mikel Obi, he will recover in time for the next game,” Gernot Rohr told journalists after the game.

Mikel, who is the captain of the team, is featuring in his second FIFA World Cup.