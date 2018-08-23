John Obi Mikel, Super Eagles captain, is set to miss the African Cup of Nations qualifier against Seychelles.

This was made known on Thursday by national team manager, Gernot Rohr, who spoke to Kwese Sports.

Rohr said the Tianjin TEDA of China midfielder called him to withdraw from possible selection because he just recently returned from injury and would need to concentrate on improving his fitness.

“We spoke together. He is just coming back from injury and he needs to push his club commitments to get back in shape,” said the 65-year-old German coach who had previously managed Gabon, Niger and Burkina Faso.

“After injury, he needs time to get fit again.”

Mikel captained Nigeria in all three group games at the Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup, where he had to overcome injury concerns and other family issues to represent his fatherland.

Nigeria, on Friday, will name the squad to face Seychelles on September 8 towards qualification for the 2019 AFCON tournament which will be hosted by Cameroon.

The Super Eagles lost the opening game of Group E to South Africa at the Akwa Ibom Stadium, Uyo, in June 2017.

Libya are the other country in the group.