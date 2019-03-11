



Nigeria manager Gernot Rohr has spoken of the international futures for John Obi Mikel and Victor Moses.

Neither player was named in the Super Eagles’ squad for their upcoming matches against the Seychelles and Egypt. The former is a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier, while the latter is a friendly. Both games will be played in Asaba.

Moses remains retired from international football, calling time on his Nigeria career after the 2018 World Cup in Russia last year.

There was speculation that he could return to the Super Eagles set up after showing some fine form for loan club Fenerbahce, and Rohr is open to the player resuming his international career.

Speaking to the official website of Confederation of African Football, Rohr said: “I was against his international retirement and, if he changed his mind, he must tell me but I have no information about it. We’ll see.”

On the situation of his captain John Obi Mikel, who was omitted from the latest selection, the German manager added: “He has arrived in Middlesbrough recently. He told me he was not ready and needs to work after his knee injury in China.

“He did not play all winter either. He is not ruled out for the AFCON but could not make that match in Asaba. We will see for the future.”