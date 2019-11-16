<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Benin Republic head coach Michel Dussuyer has backed his Super Eagles counterpart, Gernot Rohr decision to pick mostly foreign-based professionals insisting that coaches must always select their team from the best available players no matter where they play.

Rohr has received attack from Nigerians for his reliance on foreign based players and Dussuyer in a chat in Uyo reckoned that the Eagles handler must be allowed to do his job to enable to the best of his ability.

“What is important is that the best players should play for the national team no matter where they play,” Dussuyer said.

“Where are the best players? I don’t know much about the Nigerian league to tell if the home-based players are good enough.”

The Frenchman opined that if Nigerians are desirous of result that would commensurate with the nation’s status in world football, Rohr must be given freehand to select players he feels will gets the results that won’t put his job on the line.

“The result is the overall interest of the country,” he continued. “For you to achieve that, you need to give your coach the freehand to pick his players on his own.”

The Eagles defeated the Squirrels of Benin Republic 2-1 in a 2021 AFCON Qualifier a result Which has seen Benin slip to the bottom of Group L table.