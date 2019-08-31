<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Super Eagles’ Technical Adviser Gernot Rohr has tipped 19-year-old Fortuna Düsseldorf II stopper Maduka Okoye to be Eagles top goalkeeper in no distant future because of his outstanding qualities and attributes.

Despite being young Okoye has displayed rare qualities in goal for his German Bundesliga 2 Club which has been the talk of many watchers of the second-tier league.

Like the way he discovered current Eagles left-back Jamilu Collins who later helped his German club Paderborn gained promotion to German elite league – Bundesliga this season, Rohr confessed to SportingLife that he has seen enough of Okoye in Fortuna Düsseldorf II to conclude that he would make the first choice when he starts playing for the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

Okoye had in the past maintained that he will only consider playing for Nigeria at international level but was forced to miss the Olympic qualifiers last March against Libya after he was blocked by his German club due to club engagement.

“Maduka Okoye is a big talent for the future. He is playing very well for his club Fortuna Düsseldorf II and he was fantastic for his club against Schalke 2 last weekend. He will surely make it big with the Eagles”, Rohr disclosed to newsmen.