Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr says he is ready to meet all the conditions set by the Nigeria Football Federation in order to continue as the head coach of the senior national team.

There have been talks in the media following comments made by President of Nigeria Football Federation, Amaju Pinnick, regarding how there would be some conditions in Gernot Rohr’s new deal.

The stipulation entails that the coach would be paid in Naira and would have to be domiciled in the country and monitor games of the Nigeria Professional Football League.

Despite the conditions, the German tactician says he will accept the offer insisting he wants to complete his job with the team.

“I want to finish my work in Nigeria, I want to go to the next AFCON and World Cup, which means we must continue working together,” he told former Super Eagles media officer Colin Udoh in an Instagram live video monitored on Wednesday.

“I want to show my players and employers that I have the motivation to continue. I cannot speak about what we said in the meeting in February because it’s confidential,” he added





“I don’t want more money, I don’t want more bonuses, I don’t want anything special. I only want to work as free as I could. I have to speak with my assistants because I have to pay them all from my salary. I also have to speak to them.”

The 66-year-old further added that staying in Nigeria wasn’t a problem, admitting he had lived more in the country in the last three years.

“All I can say is that I am always in Nigeria, most of my time. It’s been three years since I’ve been in Nigeria.”

“I spend time in Nigeria but, all my players are in Europe and it is only one (Ikechukwu Ezenwa) that’s in Nigeria. I hear lots of things about it on social media, TV, and newspapers, about what has been said. But I cannot comment on it. I have to see my players in their clubs and meet their coaches, watch their matches and communicate with them.

“I spend more time in Nigeria than in Europe. I am waiting for them; I am waiting for the proposals.” Rohr concluded.