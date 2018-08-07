Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr is happy with Ahmed Musa’s transfer from Leicester City to Al Nassr of Saudi Arabia.

The Super Eagles forward completed a four-year move to the Saudi Professional League on Friday after spending two years in the English top-flight.

Musa struggled for playing time at Leicester City after his club-record move from CSKA Moscow in 2016 and managed just two goals in 21 Premier League games before he was loaned back to the Russian top-flight side for the second part of last campaign.

However, Super Eagles coach Rohr believes that his decision to go to the Middle East is a good choice for him and does his chances in the national team no harm.

“I am very happy for Musa. It’s good for him to go to a club where he is playing than to a club where he is not playing,” Rohr told KweseESPN.

“The assistant coach at Leicester [Jacky Bonnevay] is someone I know, and he is sad that Musa has to go. He saw him training and he was very happy.

“I do not say that [Musa’s international career will be jeopardised by his move to Saudi Arabia].

“He is an important player for us, and he is going to a club where he plays, that’s important.