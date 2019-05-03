<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr discloses he is ready to welcome Victor Moses back to the national team but insists he will not ‘kneel’ to have him rescind his retirement decision.

The 28-year-old called time on a six-year international career after the 2018 Fifa World Cup in Russia.

With Nigeria making an 18th appearance at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, the Fenerbahce forward has been linked with a return to the Super Eagles squad.

However, Rohr reiterated that he will not beg the 2013 Afcon winner to overturn his decision.

“We tried to convince him not to withdraw but he made his choice,” he told Goal.

“If he comes back on this decision, it’s up to him to tell us. We are open to dialogue but we will not kneel to ask a player to return.”

Nigeria have been heavily tipped to stroll past Group B adversaries (Guinea, Madagascar and Burundi), but the tactician feels otherwise.

“It’s complicated because we have two novices who will have a lot of enthusiasm and we do not know them very much,” he continued.

“You have to organize scouting to know them a little more. We know a little more about Guinea even if it’s been a long time since there was a match against them.

“They have a very good team with Kamano Girondins and Keita Liverpool . They finished in front of Ivory Coast all the same. Some think our group is easy and that’s the danger.”