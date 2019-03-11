



Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr has revealed the reason for dropping Leicester Forward Kelechi Iheanacho in his 23-man roster for the upcoming international matches against Seychelles and Egypt.

Since the start of 2019, the Foxes number eight has accumulated a paltry 56 minutes in the Premier League from a possible 900 minutes, meaning he would have been lacking match fitness coming into the two games.

”Kelechi needs to play with his club. He also needs to take advantage of the international break to show his qualities to his new coach,” Rohr explained to CAF’s official website.

”I give him time but there is danger for the AFCON for those who do not play regularly in their club. The final list for the AFCON is far from being made for anyone.”

All invited players, alongside technical and backroom crew, are to report to the Delta State capital on Monday, March 18.