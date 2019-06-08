<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr said that Kelechi Iheanacho has changed his attitude to training and he is now working hard during sessions with the coaching staff.

Before the Super Eagles’ win over Seychelles in March, Iheanacho was not one of the invited players, and was criticised by Rohr for not taking training seriously.

At club level, the Leicester City attacker was limited to a bench role in the Premier League, where he made 21 substitute appearances in 30 games for the Foxes.

After a couple of training sessions ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations later this month, Rohr assessed Iheanacho’s attitude to work but disclosed that he still lacks confidence during Thursday’s press conference.

“Kelechi Iheanacho changed, he’s now much more quiet. He’s working seriously but he’s lacking confidence because he didn’t play so much,” Rohr told the media.

”I see that he’s not happy but we want to make him happy, but we cannot give the players gifts, there’s competition.

”We have a lot of wingers, we also have good center forwards now, we have three, so really we are lucky to have all these good players because the other countries are searching for strikers.”