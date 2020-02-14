<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr has advised Joseph Yobo to get a coaching licence if he must succeed as a coach.

The Nigeria Football Federation confirmed the appointment of the former Eagles captain on Wednesday as an assistant coach of the national team, replacing Imama Amapakabo – a move Rohr revealed he was privy to before it was announced.

“The NFF has the right to pick one assistant coach for my staff, so they are the ones to communicate the reasons for the appointment, not myself,” Rohr told BBC journalist Osasu Obayiuwana.

“I was informed by Amaju Pinnick, in a telephone call, before it was made public.

“I have the responsibility to develop coaches from Nigeria as agreed with NFF. I am more than happy to do that.





“Joseph (Yobo) is welcome to the team, of course. I have heard that he has no coaching diplomas, so I will talk to him, about this.

“If what I have heard is correct, I will tell Yobo that he needs to do the training required, to grow as a coach.”

Rohr also queried Amapakabo”s removal, stating that the former Enugu Rangers coach did well during his time as his assistant.

“I don’t know why Amapakabo has been removed. I worked very well with him. He did a very good job with me.

“I regret his departure. But since the NFF has the right to take this decision, there is nothing that I can do about it.”

Yobo is expected to be on the bench when the Eagles host Sierra Leone in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier next month.