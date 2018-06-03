Coach Gernot Rohr has defended a lethargic performance by Joel Obi against England, revealing the Torino midfielder is not 100% fit.

The Eagles coach also disclosed that besides Brian Idowu, Elderson Echiejile is his other leftback.

“Joel Obi had some problems to get into his game, he is working very hard because he was injured for a few weeks, so he is not fit 100%,” Rohr said.

“He has to work very much, like many other players he’s a little bit heavy.”

The coach further said Elderson is his other leftback besides Russia-based Brian Idowu.

“Idowu did well especially in second half (vs England), he’s fit, he’s quick. But we have also Elderson Echiejile,” he said.

Rohr will today name his final 23 players with two players placed on standby but they will also fly out with the rest of the squad to a training camp in Austria.