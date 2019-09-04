<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Club Brugge forward Emmanuel Dennis will get the chance to make his debut for the Super Eagles after he was handed a late invitation for the September 10 international friendly encounter against Ukraine at the Dnipro Arena, Kyiv.

The versatile striker is the latest player to be invited for the game after Bordeaux hitman Josh Maja received a callup this week.

Dennis only signed a new contract with Club Brugge on Tuesday which will see him remain at the club till 2022.

He has already been capped once at the U-23 level by Nigeria.

Aside Dennis and Maja, the duo of Anderson Esiti and Bryan Idowu have also been handed invitation for the game.

The duo of Wilfred Ndidi and Kenneth Omeruo have already pulled out of the game due to injury and work permit issuea respectively..

Part of the Eagles squad to Ukraine will fly out from Abuja Friday while the overseas-based are expected to fly to Kyiv from their respective abodes.