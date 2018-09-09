Super Eagles head coach, Gernot Rohr, has handed invitation to five home-based players for Tuesday’s international friendly encounter against Liberia in Monrovia.

The five players are; Mfon Udoh, Ikechukwu Ezenwa, and Sunday Adetunji from Enyimba, FC Ifeanyiubah’s defender, Adeleye Olamilekan and Lobi Stars’ Ebube Duru.

Rohr has also listed 14 foreign-based players for the game majority of whom were part of the squad that defeated Seychelles 3-0 in a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying fixture on Saturday.

The home-based players have been directed to report at the Sheraton Hotel, Lagos on Monday, 10th September, latest by 3pm.

Ezenwa and 13 other players would fly into Lagos from Addis Ababa on Monday, before the contingent is flown to Monrovia on Monday night aboard an ARIK Air plane.

The match is in celebration of Liberian President, former World Footballer of the Year George Oppong Weah, and is scheduled for Tuesday evening at the 35,000–capacity Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex.

SUPER EAGLES FOR LIBERIA

Goalkeepers: Ikechukwu Ezenwa (Enyimba FC); Daniel Akpeyi (Chippa United, South Africa)

Defenders: Semi Ajayi (Rotherham United, England); Chidozie Awaziem (FC Porto, Portugal); Adeleye Olamilekan (FC IfeanyiUbah); Jamilu Collins (SC Padeborn 07, Germany); Ebube Duru (Lobi Stars)

Midfielders: Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England); Oghenekaro Etebo (Stoke City FC, England); John Ogu (Hapoel Be’er Sheva, Israel); Kelechi Nwakali (FC Porto, Portugal); Joel Obi (AC Chievo Verona, Italy)

Forwards: Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City, England); Simeon Nwankwo (Crotone FC, Italy); Henry Onyekuru (Galatasaray SK, Turkey); Sunday Adetunji (Enyimba FC); Samuel Kalu (Bordeaux FC, France); Mfon Udoh (Enyimba FC)