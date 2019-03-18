



Akwa United striker Ndifreke Effiong has been drafted into the Super Eagles by head coach Gernot Rohr as a late replacement for Torino star Ola Aina ahead of the upcoming 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Seychelles and the friendly game against the Pharaohs of Egypt.

Aina who’s on loan from Chelsea has been in terrific form for his Italian team this season will not be available for the game against the Pirates and Pharaohs due to injury he sustained in Torino’s 3-2 home defeat to Bologna at the Stade Olimpico on Saturday night.

However Super Eagles gaffer Rohr has decided to look into the direction of Akwa United forward Effiong Ndifreke as a replacement for the defender.

Ndifreke was on target for Akwa United in their 2-1 away win over Heartland in a Nigeria Professional Football League matchday-11 clash at the Okigwe Township Stadium on Sunday.

He opened the scoring for the Promise Keepers early in the first half and the goal took his tally to fifth goal of the campaign.

The Super Eagles are expected to resume training for the two games in Asaba on Tuesday.