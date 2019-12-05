<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr says he plans to hand opportunities to more new players to play for the Nigerian national team.

According to Rohr, the invitation will be for the next international friendly match to be organised for the Super Eagles on a convenient date between the competitive games during FIFA international windows of 2020.

“With the next FIFA window, we will already be in the qualifiers for the (2022) World Cup, so it will not be the moment to try new things with players we have never seen before,” Rohr said .

“You never know what can happen, we will see because I think before the FIFA [World Cup] qualifiers, we would have perhaps a friendly, this is the moment to test new players.”

The Super Eagles are among the top ranked 26 ranked in Africa who were drawn bye in the First Round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup African qualifiers.

The 26 top teams will now merge with the 14 that qualified from the First Round for the Second Round (Group Phase) comprising 10 group. The draw will be conducted on January 7, 2020.

The first and second rounds of games in the 2022 FIFA World Cup African qualifiers Second Round will be played between March 23 to 31, 2020.

After the 2022 World qualifying games in March, the Super Eagles will host Sierra Leone at home in their next 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on August 31, 2020. And then travel to Freetown eight days later for the second leg clash.