<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr has given reasons why he instructed his players not to negotiate for anything other than the three points against the Pirates of Seychelles in Friday’s AFCON qualifier.

Rohr said that he told his players that they must end the group as winners to show that they are ready for what the AFCON has to offer in June and to also improve their rating in the FIFA monthly rankings.

“I told my players that it is important that we beat Seychelles at home to end the AFCON qualifiers as group winners irrespective of the result in Tunisia between Libya and South Africa,” Rohr told journalists. “I also want the Eagles FIFA ranking to improve before the next window for friendly games. It was important we beat them even though I knew it would be difficult. Seychelles started their preparations for this qualifier early.”