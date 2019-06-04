<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Super Eagles’ coach Gernot Rohr has praised Chelsea legend Obi Mikel after the midfielder’s early arrival at the national team’s get-together in Asaba.

The German said that Mikel had demonstrated commitment to contribute to the team’s success at the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations.

The number 10 had not played for the Super Eagles since he went the distance in the 1-2 loss to Argentina on June 26, 2018, and there were fears that he had called time on his international career.

”Mikel has at all times been a professional and the fact that he arrived here early means that he is very committed to do well and to lead us,” Rohr said.

”We expect 25 players here but some of them cannot come in today because they had games – like Ighalo came yesterday from China — Alex Iwobi is also being expected.

”So, the team will be complete in two days but already 18 players have arrived here in Asaba. Training will start immediately today (yesterday) to get our players ready.”

The Super Eagles will be having two training sessions on Monday, with the morning and evening workout starting 1000 hours and 1645 hours respectively.