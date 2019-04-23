<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr insist that Benfica right full back Tyronne Ebuehi could make the 23 AFCON squad for Egypt despite the fact that he is yet to play a game this season.

The 23-year-old Nigeria international made a high profile transfer from modest Dutch side ADO Den Haag to Portuguese giants last summer on a free transfer after impressing performance at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia but a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament picked up in pre-season has kept him out of the team.

Ebuehi has returned to Benfica training but German tactician who revealed plans to send a fitness trainer to asses and help the Dutch-Nigerian to get back to his best says a decision on his inclusion in the squad for the AFCON in June won’t be taken in a hurry.

Nigeria coach told an online medium: “He is a part of the team and we will asses him properly before the end of the season before deciding on his inclusion in our team for the AFCON. We will like to have him with us but he has to be fit and ready to play for us at the tournament.

Rohr hopes Super Eagles World Cup star to feature in the Portuguese side remaining matches before the end of the season and he will be assessed for possible inclusion in the squad for the tournament.