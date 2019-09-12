<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Super Eagles’ Head Coach, Gernot Rohr has expressed satisfaction with the performance of his team in Tuesday night’s 2-2 friendly draw against Ukraine at the Dnipro Arena.

The West Africans tormented the hosts defence in the first half and led 2-0 at the break, courtesy of Joe Aribo and Victor Osimhen goals.

Debutant, Joe Aribo put the Super Eagles ahead in the fourth minute, following an enterprising display of skills by Samuel Kalu.

Three minutes after the half hour-mark, the Super Eagles doubled their lead with Lille star, Victor Osimhen scoring his first goal for the three-time African champion from the spot to further silence the home fans.

Ukraine finally broke the Super Eagles resistance in the 78th minute, thanks to Oleksandr Zinchenko’s brilliant movement and finish.

A minute later – 79th minute, Roman Yaremchuk netted a controversial hand-aided goal to draw the host level, and both sides battled to end it in stalemate.

Speaking at the post-match press briefing, Rohr described the match as a great one, adding that the result was natural in view of the fact that the Ukrainians played at home.

“We saw a great match. Both teams played quality football.”