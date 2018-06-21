Gernot Rohr has said he will welcome the heat in Volgograd if it will be an advantage for the Super Eagles against Iceland tomorrow.

The heat in Volgograd will be similar to what is obtainable in Nigeria, which temperatures ranging between 26 and 35 degrees on match day.

“It could be better for Nigeria but most of them now play in Europe,” he said.

“If it would be an advantage for us, we will be happy to take it.

“There will be 20,000 fans from Iceland for this game, so it’s an away game for us.

“There were 25,000 fans from Croatia in Kaliningrad.”