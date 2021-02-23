



Gernot Rohr has said he hopes Victor Osimhen will regain full fitness in time for next month’s AFCON qualifiers after the striker suffered his latest injury setback at Napoli.

Osimhen blacked out Sunday after he suffered a head injury against Atalanta and he is expected to undergo more tests today.

The Eagles coach also spoke about his plan to take a closer look at several other strikers like Terem Moffi, Taiwo Awoniyi, Paul Onuachu and Sadiq Umar.

“We hope Osimhen is back to full fitness (for the AFCON qualifiers), he’s the leading scorer,” Rohr told News Central TV.





Rohr again restated his desire to see some other strikers for the qualifiers against Benin (March 22) and Lesotho (March 30).

“Moffi scored winning goals against PSG and Monaco, he’s a left-footed striker, it will be interesting to see him,” he opened up.

“There is also Awoniyi at Union Berlin and Sadiq Umar, who is doing well at Almeria, he was the Player of the Month.

“We also have Onuachu, who is scoring so many goals (in Belgium), but has some problems when he plays for Nigeria.”