Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr has once again made a bold goalkeeping call and insisted that Deportivo La Coruna safe hands, Francis Uzoho, will be the man between the sticks when 2018 FIFA World Cup gets underway in Russia.

Fielding questions from reporters in London on Friday, the German-born tactician calmed frayed nerves over Super Eagles goalkeeping headache and maintained that the duo of Ikechukwu Ezenwa and Daniel Akpeyi can be relied on always, but he still considers Uzoho to be top of the pile.

While several football cynics have opted against placing the current No. 1 at La Coruna B team on top of national rankings, in a rather bold call given his little experience and international exposure, Rohr showered encomiums on Uzoho’s overall season performance and assured that the 19-year old keeper will come good at the World Cup.

“The process of coming up with another goal keeper was a long one. We had Carl Ikeme who was doing great for us until he fell sick. Then Daniel Akpeyi came up and gave his best as far as he could,” Rohr stated.

“We also tried Ezenwa in the qualifiers and he lived up to expectations all through the qualifiers. But in our relentless effort to get a better replacement for Carl, we discovered Uzoho.

“Uzoho has matured enough to become Super Eagles No.1. He is the goalkeeper for the future and he can only get better as he continues to play more games.

“The England game is another opportunity to build more confidence, hopefully we will have a great game,” Rohr concluded.