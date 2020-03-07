<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Gernot Rohr has revealed Joseph Yobo has not called him since his appointment as assistant coach of the Super Eagles.

Yobo was appointed by the Nigeria Football Federation as one of Rohr’s assistants in February, taking over from Imama Amapakabo.

Speaking with BBC’s World Football reporter, Osasu Obayiuwana, Rohr said he hopes to meet Yobo when he returns to the country ahead of the 2021 AFCON qualifiers against Sierra Leone.

“Yobo has not called me. I don’t have his number. I expect to meet him when I return to Nigeria next week, to prepare for the AFCON 2021 qualifier against Sierra Leone. When I meet him, I will give him traditional missions normally assigned to an assistant coach.”

Rohr spoke on the importance of Amapakabo while he was Eagles assistant coach.





“Amapakabo did the real work of a coach on the pitch.”

When asked about the sudden appointment of Yobo as his assistant, Rohr said: “You can say it. But I cannot. Under the terms of my contract, the NFF have the right to do what they have done (replace his assistant coach at sudden notice).”

The 2019 AFCON bronze medal winning coach, who has three and a half months left on his contract, disclosed that he plans to meet with NFF president Amaju Pinnick on talks over a new deal.

“I will meet with Amaju Pinnick next week, before our camping and we shall see. Meanwhile, I will keep doing my job.”

And when asked about the delay in concluding the renewal of his contract: “We hope that things will be better in the future.”