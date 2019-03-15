



Enyimba defender Ikouwem Udoh has been handed a late invitation to the Super Eagles for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match against Seychelles and the international friendly against the Pharaohs of Egypt.

Udoh, who is the captain of Nigeria’s U-20 side, the Flying Eagles, joined his Enyimba teammate, Valentine Ozornwafor and Kastina United goalkeeper as three home-based players in the list of invited players for both matches.

His inclusion increases the number of players invited for the game by Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr to 24.

The left-back, and Valentine Ozornwafor were named in the 2019 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations team of the tournament in Niger where the Flying Eagles finished in fourth position.

It is the first time Udoh has been called up to represent the Super Eagles, and he will compete with Paderborn of Germany, Jamilu Collins for the left-back position.

The Super Eagles will face Seychelles at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba on Saturday, March 23rd and Egypt in a friendly at the same venue three days later.

The three-time African champions are already through to Egypt 2019 after holding the Bafana Bafana of South Africa to a 1-1 draw in their last game in the qualifiers at the FNB Stadium, Johannesburg.

Seychelles are without a win in the group and have conceded 22 times in five matches.

Nigeria defeated the Pirates 3-0 in the reverse fixture last year – their first win in the group after going down to a 2-0 home defeat to South Africa in their first game of the qualifiers.

Gernot Rohr’s men are expected to start preparations for the match next week Monday in Asaba.