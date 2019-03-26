<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr has handed David Okereke a late invitation to the team for today’s (Tuesday ) international friendly match against the Pharaohs of Egypt.

Okereke, who plays for Italian Serie B side, Spezia, scored the fourth goal in Nigeria’s U-23 Eagles’ 4-0 thrashing of Libya on Monday at the Stephen Keshi Stadium Asaba after coming in as a second half substitute.

Rohr’s squad is light upfront after he allowed Ahmed Musa travel back to his base in Saudi Arabia, while there are concerns on the fitness of Odion Ighalo who picked up an injury in last Friday’s 3-1 win against the Pirates of Seychelles.

The German has hinted that FC Midtylland striker Paul Onuachu will lead the Super Eagles attack against Egypt and Okereke may get the chance to prove his quality off the bench.

The 21-year-old has scored eight goals in 24 league appearances for Spezia this season.

Today’s international friendly against Egypt will kick-off of at 4pm at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba.