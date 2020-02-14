<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Coach Gernot Rohr is likely to invite one or two players for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) March’s double-header against Sierra Leone.

Rohr who is preparing for his first game of the new year is expected to prosecute the game with his most trusted players as they hope to book their place in the tournament earlier.

However, it’s understood that one of the new players who could make their way into the team is Heracles striker Cyriel Dessers.





Dessers who is qualified to player Nigeria through his father has been involved in 23 goals for his Eredivisie club this season, including 17 goals and 6 assists this season.

And he has shown his desire to represent the West African Country ahead of Belgium, the country of his mother and birth.

Rohr is also said to be impressed with the form of many Nigerian players and he’s reportedly working on the list which could be out in the first week of March.