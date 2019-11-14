<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr has heaped plaudits on his players following their 2-1 win against the Squirrels of Benin in a 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at the Akwa Ibom International Stadium, Uyo on Wednesday.

“We are happy about this victory, we knew before the match that it would be very difficult because Benin have one of the best organisation defensively,” Rohr told a post-match conference after the game in Uyo.

“They (Benin) have a good team and unfortunately, we conceded an early goal which was a shock for us and we had to recover from this and with our attitude, we had to make them tire out to get the result.

“The players showed great reaction coming from a goal down in front of a half-full stadium to win.

“We had opportunities but scoring more goals against Benin was difficult because they were too defensive.

“Now we have a new style of playing – which involves a lot of movement, quick passing, and one touch. We could have scored a third goal but I’m happy with the performance of my team considering that you came from a goal down to win 2-1.”

The Super Eagles lead Group L with three points after Lesotho and Sierra Leone played out a 1-1 draw in Freetown.

The three-time African champions will face the Crocodiles of Lesotho in a matchday-two fixture at the Setsoto Stadium, Maseru on Sunday.