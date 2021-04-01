



Gernot Rohr has revealed the reasons why Francis Uzoho was picked ahead of Maduka Okoye and Ola Aina did not feature in a 3-0 win over Lesotho in Lagos.

The Super Eagles coach said that like Rangers midfielder Joe Aribo, Okoye was also sick with a stomach problem.

“Maduka Okoye was sick at the last moment, he had stomach problems, he could not play and he had to stay in the hotel. But he’s much better now.





“We had to change four, five players including the goalkeeper (from the Benin game).

“Ola Aina was injured and tired from the Benin game. Alex (Iwobi) came in for Henry (Onyekuru) and Aribo was sick, like Okoye, and was replaced by (Oghenekaro) Etebo.”

Rohr again defended his selection of Ahmed Musa, who has been without a club since last year.

“He was fit, he has good fitness and there was no reason not to allow him, he’s the captain of the team,” he said.