Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr is not coach to reckon with as he has failed to take responsibilities, according to a member of the NFF technical committee Aminu Balele Kurfi.

The Franco-German coach failed to get the country past the group stage of the World Cup in Russia and he is now into his new two-year contract.

Kurfi, who is also chairman of NPFL club Katsina United, said: “Rohr is not a coach, he has only succeeded in spoiling Nigeria football even after he was given all the support he needed.

“He went to the World Cup and did whatever nonsense he wanted to do.

“He has failed to take up to responsibilities for the team’s dismal performance in Russia.”

He said the coach has yet to submit to the technical committee his World Cup report.

The outspoken official also berated Rohr’s squad for next month’s AFCON qualifier in Seychelles which again overlooked players from the domestic league.

“The 24-man list should have at least five home based players to compliment the list playing Seychelles but all the players except Ezenwa are foreign-based,” he lambasted.

“The likes of Junior Lokosa of Kano Pillars and some of the players who played against Atletico Madrid ought to have been considered but surprisingly the coach went on to invite unknown players from second division clubs in Europe.

“He does not watch enough games in the Nigeria Professional Football League and generally shows disregard for players in the NPFL.”