Super Eagles gaffer Gernot Rohr says he’s ready to continue as coach of the senior national team.

There have been talks in the media following comments made by President of Nigeria Football Federation, Amaju Pinnick, regarding how there would be some stipulation in Gernot Rohr’s new deal.

The stipulation entails that the coach would be paid in Naira and would have to be domiciled in the country and monitor games of the Nigeria Professional Football League.

Despite the conditions, the German tactician says he will accept the offer insisting he wants to complete his job with the team.





“I want to finish my work in Nigeria, I want to go to the next AFCON and World Cup, which means we must continue working together,”

“I want to show my players and employers that I have the motivation to continue. I cannot speak about what we said in the meeting in February because it’s confidential,” he added

“I don’t want more money, I don’t want more bonuses, I don’t want anything special. I only want to work as free as I could. I have to speak with my assistants because I have to pay them all from my salary. I also have to speak to them.”

“So, I am waiting for them; I am waiting for the proposals.”