Nigeria manager Gernot Rohr was a happy man following his team’s 1-0 win over Egypt in a friendly in Asaba on Tuesday night.

New striker Paul Onuachu scored the only goal of the game as the Super Eagles handed Pharaohs coach Javier Aguirre his first defeat since taking charge of the North Africans. It was also Nigeria’s first win over Egypt in 29 years.

“It was not a good match but a great match, when you play against such a team like Egypt, which is for me one of the favourites for the AFCON, and you can win the game, it is a great match for us,” said Rohr.

“All the time we have to improve but let us at first enjoy this wonderful result. They did so well, we scored a wonderful goal so let us enjoy and then we will analyse tomorrow this game and to work on the things we have to make better.

“What is interesting in Asaba is we had three wonderful victories. The first one against Seychelles [in the AFCON qualifiers this past weekend], it was very hot, that’s why we played at 6pm today, it was better for the quality of football for the two teams.”