Gernot Rohr has admitted it was not easy to convince stars Mikel Obi and Victor Moses to play more withdrawn and defensive roles against Iceland in today’s World Cup Group D match against Iceland in Volgograd.

Mikel played in his more familiar defensive midfield position, while Victor Moses was right wing back like he plays for his club Chelsea after he has played mainly as a right winger for the Eagles.

“It was not easy to convince to convince them (to change to these positions),” Rohr disclosed.

“I had to speak with them because for the past two years we played them in offensive positions, which is easier than playing defensively.

“But they understood they had to do this for the country, for the team.”